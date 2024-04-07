SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.