Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.36 and last traded at $155.33. Approximately 2,192,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,962,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $230,003,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

