SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 9,844,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,783,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

