SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.42. 9,844,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,783,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

