Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 36,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 299,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $213,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,489 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

