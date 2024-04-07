Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.98. 36,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 299,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $213,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,489. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

