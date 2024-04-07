SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.37. 13,804,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 57,941,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.