SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 13,804,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 57,941,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

