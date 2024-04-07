SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.