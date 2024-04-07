SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $179.33 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

