STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

