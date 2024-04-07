State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

