State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,147 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Energy worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LBRT opened at $22.70 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.