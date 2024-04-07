State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,790 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

