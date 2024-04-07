State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,700 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TKO Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TKO Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 7,004.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

