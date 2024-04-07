State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,400 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,563,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

