State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.2 %

AMG stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $168.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

