State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

