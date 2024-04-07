State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.