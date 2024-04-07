State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

