State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

ST opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

