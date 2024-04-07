State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 409.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.89 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

