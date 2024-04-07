State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

