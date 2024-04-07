State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Masimo stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

