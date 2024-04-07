State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

