State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.