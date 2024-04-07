State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $63.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.