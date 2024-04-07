State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 137,631 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Stock Performance

ROVR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

