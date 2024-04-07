State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

