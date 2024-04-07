State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSM opened at $95.57 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.