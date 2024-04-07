State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

