State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.