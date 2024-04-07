State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

EEFT stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

