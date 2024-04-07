SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
