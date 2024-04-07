SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

