SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

