SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.