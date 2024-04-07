Stifel Nicolaus Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.