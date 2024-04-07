StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

