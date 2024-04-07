StockNews.com Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Buy

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

IR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.