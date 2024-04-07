Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.14. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9482759 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.