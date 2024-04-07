Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of SLF stock opened at C$72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.14. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9482759 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
