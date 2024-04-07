Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $980.99 and last traded at $978.00. 2,235,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,476,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $957.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

