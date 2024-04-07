Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $980.99 and last traded at $978.00. Approximately 2,235,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,476,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $957.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

