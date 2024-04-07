Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.79.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surge Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy

Surge Energy Stock Performance

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SGY opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.9255702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.