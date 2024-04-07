S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
