S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

