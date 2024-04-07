Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 272,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,525,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255,470 shares of company stock valued at $281,935,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Symbotic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

