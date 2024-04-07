Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

