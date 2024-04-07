Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.49 and last traded at $141.47. Approximately 3,236,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,298,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

The company has a market cap of $733.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

