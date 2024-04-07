Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.49 and last traded at $141.47. Approximately 3,236,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,298,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $733.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

