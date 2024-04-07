Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.9 %

TME stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

